Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera, has been extradited from Mexico to the United States. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this on Friday. Guzmán junior, also known as ‘El Ratón’ (‘The Mouse’), will be prosecuted for drug trafficking in the US capital Washington.

“Today, as a result of a collaboration between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officials, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, has been extradited to the United States,” Garland said.

Guzmán López was arrested on January 5 this year in Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa. That only happened after intense firefights that left dozens dead. Until his arrest, he was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest and most powerful criminal organizations in the world, of which his father is a co-founder. El Chapo himself is serving a life sentence in the United States for murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The extradition follows several months of legal wrangling over the question of whether he would be prosecuted in his own country or in the US. A federal court in Mexico put an end to that last week by urging the Mexican Foreign Ministry to make a decision on the extradition.

Sinaloa Cartel

Ovidio Guzmán, like his father, has long been a major problem for the Mexican constitutional state. He was arrested in October 2019 in Culiacán, where the Sinaloa cartel has its power base, after which hundreds of heavily armed members of the gang attacked soldiers and police throughout the city. He was then released to prevent further bloodshed, the Mexican government said.

His second arrest was also followed by gun battles in Culiacán, but the army quickly put him on a plane to Mexico City. The American authorities immediately pressed for his extradition. Initially, this was refused by a Mexican judge.

Earlier this week, El Chapo Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel, was released in the US after two years in prison. She served a three-year prison sentence for drug smuggling and money laundering, but was released early.