A court document signed by “El Chapo” on September 6 and published by a court this week indicated that Guzman had asked “to cancel the ruling and conduct a new trial or schedule a hearing to hear witnesses,” asserting that he was “deprived of the right to a lawyer.”

El Chapo accuses his defense attorney at the time of being “ineffective”, as he did not request a prior analysis of the documents that Mexico had provided in support of the United States’ request to extradite him.

Thus, the Mexican authorities allowed his trial in Brooklyn, not in Texas or California, according to the extradition request, according to Gusman.

This omission harmed Guzman and prevented the submission of a full file to challenge the terms of the extradition, according to the court document, which considers that “El Chapo” has been denied a “fair trial”.

“El Chapo” was sentenced to life imprisonment with a symbolic additional sentence of 30 years imprisonment for his use of automatic weapons.

He had previously appealed this ruling, but the appeal was dismissed and the Brooklyn District Attorney confirmed his sentence in January.