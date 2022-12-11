After considering that one of his great struggles, promoting the donation culture for greater availability, it could not yet be resolved but it was no longer the biggest problem, Alejandro Madrigal asked himself: How to carry the cellular therapy “beyond the last frontier”?

Faced with this new challenge, the Mexican doctor and researcher left the reins of the Anthony Nolan Research Institute, in London -where he was scientific director for almost three decades-, and joined an international research team, whose starting point is the cell therapy CAR-T, the most revolutionary against cancers such as leukemia, but also very expensive and not very accessible.

“I have brought together a group of institutional experts in Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. With them we have created the group that I call ‘of the

magnificent seven’“, shared Madrigal (Mexico City, 1953) during his recent visit to the country to offer the talk “The future of cell therapy for the

cancer treatment“.

“My group and others have been doing research, trying to develop methods so that we can eliminate cancer in a more effective way”, remarked the Mexican specialist, considered a world eminence in bone marrow transplant -procedure that replaces diseased cells in people suffering from blood cancer, called hematological.

And it is that although the CAR-T treatment, in which immune cells extracted from a patient’s blood are altered in the laboratory so that they can find and destroy the cancer cells, It is one of the most successful alternatives today, the truth is that it has a series of complexities that keep it out of the reach of the majority.

“It takes many days to produce; it is excessively meticulous, and it has to be done in highly hygienic rooms (…). And, unfortunately, it has a very, very high cost,” Madrigal illustrated.

“What we have to do is that, based on that same principle (of cell improvement), we take it to all patients,” he emphasized. “Right now we have created a project that will try to ensure that this is not done just for each patient, that it is not done by hand, as is practically done with CAR-T. Rather, we have the ready cells stored there.”

Furthermore, the expert continued, this work, called GENICAR -which unites gene editing technology with the

mother cells induced pluripotent cells (iPSCs)-, would be useful not only against hematological cancers but also for solid tumors -breast cancer, kidney cancer, glioblastoma-, and even autoimmune or infectious diseases.

“We tried to make this almost a

cell factory where we can put many genes that can modify the cell, that we can give them to patients and the costs are reduced to 5,000, 8,000, 10,000 pounds, and that is accessible to many,” Madrigal explained.

“It is complex, we are working on it, but I think it could be something totally disruptive that will perhaps change the treatment and the offer for many patients who otherwise would not be able to receive a transplant.”

What contributes to the possibility of this development is precisely the work of each of the “magnificent seven”, also from Italy, Portugal and England, some of which have developed CAR-Ts against various tumors and infections, as well as a genome editing system.

“We have created a company in Madrid called Advanter, and we want to start trying to develop our patents. We are in a very primary phase, obtaining subsidies and projects,” explained the Mexican doctor and researcher.

“But this platform is totally disruptive, and so it has been described,” he added. “Without a doubt, we are living in very important moments, and the important thing is that this reaches Mexico, and that we can save more lives, which is what we want.”

To achieve, precisely, that this great effort by Alejandro Madrigal and his team manages to reach our country in the shortest time once its development progresses, the involvement of experts and national institutions is essential.

Hence, during his recent visit to his homeland, the specialist in blood and bone marrow transplants approach colleagues and representatives of institutions to tell them about this international collaboration in the field of cellular therapy.

“My idea is to involve centers in Mexico, and that is what I am trying to do,” said Madrigal, who assured that he observed a lot of interest on the part of the national specialistsseveral of them making their own efforts in the field, with which he even held a large meeting organized by Sanofi.

“(The goal would be) to create a platform that makes it possible to transport or develop these cell therapies as soon as possible in Mexico,” he explained. “I have spent several days in Mexico now, trying to integrate an academic platform that allows this to be developed in some way very quickly, and bring these therapies to the country as soon as possible.”

In addition to the session with important hematologists, such as Jorge Vela Ojeda and Martha Alvarado, from the IMSS and ISSSTE, respectively, Madrigal had the opportunity to speak with figures such as the biologist Juan Pedro Laclette and even with the Rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue.

“And we are exploring whether there are ways to get funds,” he told REFORMA, also naming the doctor David Kershenobich, who in his opinion could be one of the leading figures in this type of effort.

Lastly, Madrigal, who on December 15th will receive from King Carlos III the decoration as Officer of the Order of the British Empire In a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, he also took the opportunity to offer a biographical and inspirational talk “My resilience against adversity” to a group of young people, with the intention of showing a possible career, regardless of origin.