request support mexican divers to attend the World Cup of the specialty that will take place in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the end of this month, so they made a video to request support so that they can attend.

They do not have support cover costs transport and food, necessary to participate in the competition, for which Jonathan Paredes, one of the divers, made an urgent appeal to Mexican society to request financial support.

The amount to be covered is around 200,000 pesos and to be able to pay for the plane before May 20, it is an important event since they will provide tickets for the World swimming championship which will take place in Japan.

The divers lost scholarships and grants from the federal government because the National Sports Council (CONADE) does not recognize the Stabilization Committee, so all support at the national level for this discipline was withdrawn.

He Stabilization Committeen for the Mexican Swimming Federation, called for the solidarity of Mexican society to be able to raise the necessary funds and support the divers on their way to the World Cup.