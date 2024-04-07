He diplomatic staff of Mexico based in Quito, as well as his family members, They will leave Ecuador on a commercial flight on Sunday after the breakdown of relations between both countries, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported this Saturday.

A statement detailed that the Mexican diplomats will leave the airport that serves Quito accompanied by personnel from “friendly and allied countries” that offered to “ensure” his “integrity” .

“The group of 18 people will travel on Sunday, April 7 on a commercial flight from Ecuador to Mexico City,” the text stated.

The diplomats are expected in Mexico City around noon, among them the ambassador Raquel Serurdeclared persona “non grata” by Ecuador, and the head of the mission, Roberto Canseco, who was the target of a physical attack during the police intervention at the diplomatic headquarters.

On Friday night, police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, accused of corruption and who had obtained asylum from Mexico alleging political persecution.

This led to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to break relations with Ecuador.

Prior to this announcement that Mexico broke relations with EcuadorMexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena told local media that they initially hoped to send a military plane to transport the diplomats and their families, but the situation is “so serious” that they were considering other options.

A message to the press is expected from Bárcena and the diplomatic staff upon his arrival at the capital's airport.