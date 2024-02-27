The Mexican Embassy in Qatar confirms that it is closely following the case of Manuel Guerrero Aviñaa Mexican and British citizen arrested in Doha on February 4 for his sexual orientation and his condition of living with HIV.

Given the allegations of mistreatment and torture, the Mexican Embassy claims to be in contact with Guerrero Aviña's family and provide legal support as Manuel Guerrero's legal situation is resolved.

In parallel, the defense committee demands an immediate response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the intervention of the Government of Mexico for the release and repatriation of Guerrero.

Alarming details of the arrest in Qatar

Manuel Guerrero Aviña, imprisoned in a Doha prison, has been deprived of the antiretroviral treatment he needs. The committee in its defense points out that was arrested using a false profile on the Grindr dating application, which shows discrimination based on their sexual orientation.

Furthermore, they denounce that during their arrest, the authorities forced him to identify more members of the LGBT+ community and witness acts of torture.

Given the facts, the Manuel Guerrero committee demands that the Mexican Embassy in Qatar investigate and clarify the detention, fabrication of crimes, physical and psychological torture, as well as the impacts on the Mexican's health.

Likewise, they request a public apology from Qatar's representative in Mexico for the criminalization of an LGBT+ person, and a call is made to the United Nations for an urgent appeal in defense of the life, integrity and freedom of Manuel Guerrero.