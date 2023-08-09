Tempers flared – that’s how the fight broke out in Mexico’s Clásico Regiomontano in the League Cup

The Clásico Regiomontano, also known as Clásico del Nord or Clásico Nordista, is the city football match played between the two most prestigious clubs in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, Monterrey from the city of the same name and Tigres UANL from San Nicolás de los Garza . The derby is lived with intensity, both when played in Monterrey but also when the rivals take the field in Houston. It is no coincidence that violence has returned to the fore. Before the clash between Tigres and Rayados (as those of Monterrey are called), some fans faced each other, with many outside Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas. Before a game decided with the thrill, in the final minutes of added time, with one of those heavy goals that football fans like so much Fantasy football. See also Messi returned and Sergio Ramos scored a goal on PSG's dream night

Hot moments, before and during…

Before the arrival of the teams, dozens of fans of both teams gathered outside the access gate, the chants began and that’s where tempers warmed. Clashes, bottle hits and even a flag was what was experienced.

Although another group of supporters tried to calm things down, little could be done until the local police arrived. In any case, no arrests were reported and everything continued its course with the classic choreography. Up to the victory of Monterrey, in the 97th minute, with a lot of tension even on the pitch, for the penalty scored by the former Betis Sevilla player, Sergio Canales.

In a sold out stadium to attend the Clásico Regio in Houston, the first on US soil in 12 years, Tigres and Rayados looked for a ticket to the quarterfinals of the League Cup. It is thus, in extremis, on the wire, that Monterrey passed the turn. See also "They are not fans, they are murderers": harsh message from Daniel Quintero to barras bravas

August 9, 2023 (change August 9, 2023 | 18:34)

