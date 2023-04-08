He Mexican singer-songwriter Daniel D’Lizanka throws his new song “Something in me”subject of his authorship, through which he shares one of the most common problems in these times: What is left after a divorce?and what happens after those separations that mark the lives of the people involved.

“Society requires us to have a mask of strength, of ‘I’m fine’, of the classic ‘I deserve better’,” he said. Daniel D’Lizanka. “But as soon as the curtain closes, a heartbreaking uncertainty appears within us and many times, you want to continue being part of the other person’s life.” It is worth mentioning that “Something in Me” shape part of his album “Los Malqueridos”.

The audiovisual, which accompanies this new release by Daniel D’Lizanka, was recorded in San José del Cabo, in the state of Baja California Sur, Mexico, right on a path between the sea and the desert.

The work of Daniel D’Lizanka combines the richness of Latin American folklore through its musical diversity. With messages of a social nature, he creates a unique mix of sounds that engage the audience from an empathetic perspective, in a range of emotions and pride in their Hispanic roots. Recognized with an extensive list of national and international awards, including the First National Prize for Composition Armando Manzaneroin which more than 4 thousand composers participated.

After winning his first National Award, Daniel is invited to be part of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM)and likewise from his composition workshop “TCSACM3G”, from which he graduated as an outstanding student.

His love for music comes from childhood, having the first contact with what would be his vocation at home, since the family used to get together to share music and songs, where Daniel did not miss the opportunity to be part, attracted by the passion of singing, the same that remains intact to this day.

“I am the desire to sing to the world, I am the son of Latin music and a proud representative of my Hispanic roots, I am Daniel D’Lizanka,” stressed the talented singer-songwriter.