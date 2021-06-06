At present, it is already known what exactly it is Sam, which many thought would be the replacement for the voice assistant Bixby on mobiles Samsung.

Despite what one might think, this creation of Lightfarm Y Cheil Agency never had such an intention. Actually, and as we shared before, the idea is that it was a support for the sales training teams of the products of this company. Nothing beyond that.

Samsung has already clarified the situation of Sam

In addition, it was not an initiative on the part of the parent company of this South Korean manufacturer, but actually, one of its subsidiaries, the one corresponding to Brazil.

In case of Sam It is one more example that many media, without having reliable information, fall into a torrent of speculation and half-truths. Even if Lightfarm deleted the message in Twitter, and the reference to it from your website, nothing prevented it from spreading on the Internet and it will cause great impact.

Will it replace Bixby? Samsung clarifies who Sam is and what his real role is

Sam from Samsung became the ‘waifu’ of many. It did not matter that the information about it was not clear. Memes arose, comparisons with other characters, and of course, a lot fan art.

The quality of this one varies in one way or another, and it did not take long for some to appear who created illustrations in a more erotic style. The fact is that many declared themselves fans of this character, and it did not take long for some to appear cosplays based in Sam.

A Mexican cosplayer now plays her

The one that we bring you now is an interpretation of the cosplayer mexican Nanatyx (@PrimaNanatyx), a native of Monterrey, Nuevo León. As can be seen in the photos that appear in this note, she managed to recreate the appearance of Sam.

The hairstyle is very similar, and using the right lenses helps you a lot to represent it. He even wears a shirt with the legend ‘Samsung galaxy’ by which this character is characterized.

Sam it is not very complicated to represent: dress simply. But we have seen cases that despite how simple the designs of some characters are, the cosplayers they just don’t cling well to their appearance.

Fortunately, this is not the case. The watch could not be missing either, and from what can be seen, the blue pants are very present. It is certainly a good cosplay that respects this virtual assistant. Great job!

