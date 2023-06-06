Hitomi Izumi, a talented cosplayer Mexican, has left everyone impressed with her recent cosplay of Lola Bunnythe iconic character from the movie Space Jam. With meticulous attention to detail and an ability to capture the essence of character, Hitomi has received numerous compliments and accolades for her impressive work.

His interpretation of Lola Bunny is truly amazing, recreating the character’s costume and distinctive features accurately. From the long ears to the characteristic eyes and smile of LolaHitomi has managed to capture the playful and charming essence of the character.

Social networks have been filled with praise for Hitomi and her cosplay of Lola Bunny. Many fans of Space Jam and lovers of cosplay They have praised his artistic skill and attention to detail. His dedication and passion for the cosplay they are evident in every aspect of his playing.

If you want to see more of Hitomi Izumi’s incredible work, you can follow her on instagramwhere she shares her impressive cosplays.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It is good to see that the cosplay scene in Mexico is growing more and more and that the quality of the performances is also increasing.