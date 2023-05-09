Dragon Ball Super really surprised fans when he introduced a unique new way to Vegetaand some impressive cosplay has helped empower the Prince of all Saiyans once again by bringing Vegeta to his way of ultra ego.

The Granolah the Survivor arc may have had a mostly divided response among fans of the Dragon Ball Super manga during its initial release, but one of the things it did for the series was introduce major new power and technique upgrades for Goku and Vegeta. , which will likely shake up the future of the franchise in some major way.

With Goku not only unlocking Ultra Instinct, but activating it at multiple levels throughout his fights since then, Vegeta he needed his own kind of power upgrade to even the scales. This gave rise to its own form of ultra ego which was exclusive to Vegeta, and presented a very unique appearance as he got closer to unleashing the powers of a God of Destruction. now the artist @elia.ferry on Instagram has given life to ultra ego vegeta with a perfect cosplay of this great form of Dragon Ball Super. Check it out!

Vegeta introduced his way of ultra ego during the events of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and revealed that he had secretly been training with her as his own way of attaining Goku’s now godlike power with Ultra Instinct. Training alongside Beerus to discover how a God of Destruction uses the power of his Hakai, this new form was something distinctively created by Vegeta with his new Hakai training and all the Super Saiyan abilities he has unlocked so far.

ultra ego it is also a very different form to Ultra Instinct in combat. Although it does Vegeta be much stronger, it also essentially turns you into a glass cannon in a fight. Vegeta he grows stronger with each new hit he takes, but also at the cost of taking an immense level of damage. But since we’ve only seen him in a single fight, there’s still a lot of potential for ultra ego vegeta in the future.

Via: comic book