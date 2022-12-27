Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The mexican cinema began a “seeding” this year after being reeling during the pandemic.

The role of the women filmmakers in it 20th Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) generates hope of “normality” in the face of the production of women in the cinema.

Furthermore, the reappearance of Guillermo del Toro with pinocchio Y Alejandro G. Iñárritu with Bardof which are already prenominated to the Oscar awards.

This was highlighted by film experts for the EFE agency, where they assured that 2023 comes with much more mexican production in the cinema of new and new directors, as well as the leading role of female filmmakers.

“During the pandemic, Mexican cinema released some films that were saved, but 2022 for me was a year of sowing what 2023 will be a great harvest”, explained Silvestre López-Portillo, an academic at the University of the Americas (UDLA).

In the 20th edition of FICM, eight of the ten films nominated in the Mexican Feature Film Selection They were run by women.

“Little by little we are getting closer to the ‘normality’ that we will no longer have to highlight women, who made good movies and we must stop being surprised,” López-Portillo added.

Movies Official Selection of Mexican Feature Film at FICM

Fuzzy days | marie benedict

Two seasons | Juan Pablo Gonzalez

The daughter of all the rages | Laura Baumeister

Bonemaker | Michelle Garza Cervera

Gem Mantle | Natalia Lopez Gallardo

The north over the void | Alejandra Marquez Abella

noise | Natalia Beristain

Santa Barbara | Anaïs Pareto Onghena

Wheatfield | Anabel Case

Red shoes | Carlos Eichelmann-Kaiser

Notably Bonemaker from Michelle Garza Cervera has triumphed in various festivals around the world and remains with a 97 percent in the Rotten Tomatoes in terms of criticism.

Rafael Aviña, columnist and film critic, added about the new filmmakers in the country that “they are making their films because they like cinema.”

“There are many films like ‘Monstruo communista’ by Iván Reyes; ‘Evolución 1020’ by Natalia Panganiva or ‘Amores incompletos’ by Gilberto González Penilla, which are curious films, the latter a fairly entertaining comedy infinitely superior to any of the Mexican comedies that are shown on Netflix,” he explained.