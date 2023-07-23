Sweet, spicy, of colors, cornwith flowers, with pine nuts, and much more, are just one “little taste” of the more than 400 variations that he mole can have.

He massone of the most characteristic dishes of the gastronomy of Mexicoconsidered intangible heritage of humanityhas been reimagined by chefs across the country.

Big chefs from all over the Mexican Republicmet this Saturday in Guadalajara, Jalisco to celebrate the mole due to its great diversity of variations.

“let your imagination fly” is how the chefs have described working making moles.

“This freedom to be able to create because that is what will make us able to preserve our ingredients for longer”, referred the chef Olga Cabrera Oropeza, originally from Oaxaca, for the agency EFE.

“Today we eat a mole that surely someone created 50 or 100 years agoas the moles that we have in oaxaca. We hope that the proposals that are made now come to be traditional moles”, he added.

The 30 mole makersome based on corn, chef Cabrera Oropeza, also from Oaxaca, said that mole is a “kind” meal and is used as a great party.

“He mole is a party dish and we Mexicans are happy, we are affectionate and mole for foreigners is like receiving that affection or living that party. Preparing a mole takes timeof patience, of family union, is generally prepared by the oldest women because they have that wisdom”, he added.

Chef Cabrera Oropeza with chef Oscar Garza, finalists for the 2023 Restaurant Merit Award, they created a mole with black trufflein addition to incorporating moles with garden flowers, white mole, mole with plantainwhite chocolate and even “norteño” mole with ingredients from Nuevo León.

Chef Garza, founder of the Bruna restaurant in Guadalajara, also has a dish called “taste of moles” where it offers 10 types of this dishamong which the mole poblano, the yellow (Oaxaca), the pepián (Jalisco), the pink with pinion (Guerrero) and the green (Veracruz) stand out.

“This is the mole versatilitythat you can add more ingredients and there are no limits, it is the fun of cooking, playing with all the flavors that we have in Mexico and we can bring other flavors from another place and be able to add to the mole and that is super tasty”, he concluded.