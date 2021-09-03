In the first weeks of September, there is a rush around face-to-face classes, especially due to the ravages of the coronavirus.

In the population of 126 million inhabitants that Mexico has, there is news of a new journalistic style, in which disproportion and the attack on the current federal government predominate. If an adolescent falls ill, the news acquires a national dimension, although there are an equal number due to childhood diabetes.

The fact that there is a global pandemic should not be denied, but it is healthy that it be handled with fair proportions, the opposite will be because there are intentions not to collaborate with the people, but to keep them scared; from the facts, it seems that little attention is paid to the people.

Meanwhile, in the adjacent rooms of the parish temples, by the will of the elders, and the consent of many other people, catechesis is also taught, which is regularly once a week, and that people understand this task, the reverse of how the Church supports it in its catechetical documents.

One of many contradictions occurs when the Church maintains that catechesis is for a process of formation in faith and that it should be taught in the form of a school and that the main one is catechesis for adults.

But the will of the people is a catechesis for children to make their First Communion and adolescents their Confirmation.

And of course, the most important thing is the party that is added, according to the values ​​of the adults who are the old man of dance, on these occasions.

Let’s look at the teaching of the Catholic Church in the case we are commenting on, as stated by the National Directory of Catechesis, in its number 90:

“Today the catechesis of adults deserves special attention, which without forgetting the traditional catechesis of children, adolescents and young people, is considered as a model of all catechesis.

In it are, in effect, the ideal conditions for personal choice, discernment and maturity in the daily commitment to transform temporal realities ”.

The Directory insists: “The destinies of the world, the changes in the course of history are the result of adult decisions.

In all areas of social life, the presence of adults has a determining influence.

Societies are in the hands of adults who reflect on them their human, spiritual and moral qualities (Ibid., No. 91).

But we live in a world where many times, the most upright and moral, are the most anarchists, disorderly, they cannot be squared.