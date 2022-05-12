Sharjah (Union)

Mexican artist Armando Fonseca’s drawings are filled with dance details that humanize creatures and animals and make them share the fun with humans and share with them the endless celebration of life and moonlight. This painter conveys in his works the astonishment of children and their view of the world from a perspective different from the world of adults. His drawings, which he presented at the Sharjah Children’s Book Illustrations Exhibition, accompanying the 13th session of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, won first place.

Fonseca tends to draw in black and white, and when his drawings are complete, he interferes in some of them with the mood of a child who picks up the red or blue pen to put some lines and rectangles inside the drawing, and adds new details that he imagines with the eyes of another child fiddling with his pen to put the frills that are missing in the drawing, such as drawing a sun disk, or turning Human heads turn into birds or replace them with heads of horses.

All the objects in the drawings of this artist move in his paintings as if they are dancing or celebrating the season of light, as if they revolve in the moonlit nights, which radiate endless childlike joy. The Nobel Prize for Literature, for the author’s astonishment in his childhood with nature and the magical moonlight.