In recent years, China has intensified its repression against political dissidents, critics of the communist regime and even religious people.

The Chinese regime has also carried out a purge within the Communist Party of China (CCP), where dictator Xi Jinping has increasingly strengthened his power.

The persecution of dissidents and critics, however, does not only occur within the borders of the Asian country. Xi’s regime has also resorted to clandestine methods to keep its opponents under control abroad.

According to security expert Vanda Felbab-Brown, China has relied on the collaboration of Mexican cartels to silence and collect information from dissidents residing outside the country.

As Felbab-Brown explained at a U.S. Congressional Homeland Security subcommittee hearing, links between Mexican criminal organizations and influential Chinese groups have become increasingly close and significant in recent years.

Felbab-Brown explains that negotiations between influential groups within the Asian giant’s politics and Mexican cartels have occurred through shell companies and fentanyl trafficking.

These negotiations also receive the support of Chinese criminal groups, which often have the consent of the communist regime, to arrange services with the Mexican cartels that aim to facilitate Chinese business abroad, such as the construction of political influence networks for China in its territory. abroad and the informal collection of information from political opponents and dissidents who are in exile.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), China and Mexico are currently the main sources of fentanyl that is trafficked directly to the US through the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

Because of this, United States authorities announced this Tuesday (3) charges and sanctions against Chinese companies and 12 executives, alleging their involvement in the supply of chemicals used by Mexican cartels in the production of fentanyl.

The measures were introduced by the US Department of Justice, amid the country’s opioid crisis. The sanctions and charges target dozens of Chinese companies and individuals accused of participating in the illegal trade of the highly addictive drug.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said US authorities are aware of the global fentanyl supply chain, pointing to chemical companies in China as the starting point for inputs to manufacture the drug.

The sanctions target Chinese companies and executives involved in advertising, manufacturing and distributing synthetic opioid precursor chemicals from China. Such measures are seen as the latest US effort to try to contain the country’s fentanyl overdose crisis, which is described as the deadliest in American history.

The situation reflects the complexity of international relations in combating illicit substance trafficking and highlights US efforts to hold accountable those involved in the fentanyl production and distribution chain.

China’s response to the US accusations was one of strong condemnation. The spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, stated that the Chinese regime maintains a firm stance on the fight against drugs and accused the US of “scapegoating” China, undermining the “anti-drug cooperation that exists between the two countries”.

Other methods

Chinese methods of persecuting dissidents go beyond the services provided by Mexican cartels. According to information from Chinese cartoonist and activist Badiucao, the Chinese also use fake profiles to monitor and collect information from dissidents living abroad.

In March this year, Badiucao revealed that Chinese authorities were posing as journalists from the Reuters Agency to gain access to opponents of the Chinese regime who participated in demonstrations in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.

Chinese spies assumed the identities of journalists Brenda Goh and Jessie Pang, and used the messaging app Telegram and the social network Instagram to communicate and collect information from dissidents targeted by Xi Jinping’s regime.

According to Badiucao, he and other individuals close to him received messages on their social networks from accounts claiming to belong to Jessie Pang, a Reuters correspondent in Hong Kong, requesting information about Citizens Daily, a virtual outlet widely used by Hong Kong protesters.

To give credibility to the scheme, Jessie Pang’s fake profile, for example, shared information about the journalist’s education, recent publications and even a photo of her credential, which had already expired, according to information from Badiucao.

The discovery of the hoax occurred when the cartoonist asked the supposed journalist to carry out some form of verification through her official Twitter account, a request that was denied by the spy in charge of the profile with the justification that it was “managed by Reuters”. . A similar procedure was carried out with journalist Brenda Goh to confirm the suspicion. The Chinese regime never commented on the case.

In 2022, the US Department of Justice indicted a former US agent and another man who was still part of the US Department of Homeland Security for their involvement in a plot by the Chinese regime to silence critics of China who were exiled in US territory. .

According to authorities, the agents were collaborating in a “transnational repression” scheme, “aimed at intimidating, discrediting and spying on” Chinese and North American residents who were exercising their freedom of expression to criticize Xi Jinping’s regime.

Victims of this scheme range from a Chinese sculptor currently living in California to a Chinese-American Army veteran running for Congress in New York. This was the first time that China had recruited US federal agents to support its crackdown efforts against dissidents living outside the country, signaling Beijing’s growing audacity to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The term “transnational repression” refers to the efforts of authoritarian regimes, such as China, to reach critics beyond their borders. This ranges from online harassment, as reported by cartoonist Badiucao, to intimidation and even physical aggression. In the most extreme cases , the chases end in murders.

According to a report released in 2022 by the NGO Freedom House, from 2014 to 2021 around 735 cases of transnational repression were documented around the world, with China responsible for more than 30% of these cases, which qualifies the Chinese communist regime as the main global perpetrator of actions of this type.

According to information from Al Jazeera, at the end of 2022, the NGO Safeguard Defenders, based in Spain, exposed the existence of more than 100 Chinese police stations established outside the Asian country.

These police stations, according to the NGO, are spread across several countries around the world, operating mostly clandestinely and outside public knowledge. Safeguard Defenders highlights that such facilities were created with the clear purpose of persecuting Chinese dissidents, Hong Kong activists, Tibetans and even Uyghurs.