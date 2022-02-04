There is no doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the best movies not only of the MCUbut also of the character itself. But would you be willing to go to the movies just to see it over 200 times? Well, that’s what this Mexican fan did, and in the process, he ended up breaking a Guinness record.

Agustin Alanis, a young Mexican fan of MCUgave a lot to talk about in 2019 when he reached a new record for having seen Avengers: Infinity Ward 191 times. Well Alanis did it again this year but with No Way Home, going 205 times to the movies to see the most recent adventure of the arachnid.

BREAK YOUR VIEWS RECORD! The Mexican #AgustinAlanisknown on Instagram as @eltigrevengadormade history by seeing 205 TIMES in theaters #SpiderManNoWayHome, which means a new Guinness Record. Previously, in 2019, he achieved the record with 191 views of #AvengersEndgame. pic.twitter.com/dHrqqAxwHa – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) February 3, 2022

This means that Alanis spent 512 hours on just No Way Home, This is not to mention all the money you spent on tickets, transportation, snacks and other expenses that go to the movies entails. By now, you probably know all the lines by heart.

Publisher’s note: I liked No Way Home, but I would never be willing to go to the cinema 205 times for the same movie. Alanís certainly showed enormous dedication, and it will be difficult for anyone else to break his record, although I wouldn’t be surprised if it does happen eventually.

Via: Twitter