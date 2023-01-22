Brazil. The Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno has become the new UFC flyweight champion after defeating the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo in an exciting fight at the UFC 283 event, held in Rio de Janeiro.

Moreno, originally from Tijuana, Baja California, recovered the title he had lost in his last defense and did so convincingly, winning by technical knockout.

The fight was a historic rivalry between two fighters who knew each other well and who faced each other with respect but without fear.

In the first round, Moreno went for a takedown at the first opportunity he got and Figueiredo tried to guillotine the Mexican.

In the second round, Moreno showed more direct boxing and worked with famed trainer Jorge Capetillo.

In the third round, Figueiredo tested Moreno’s gunpowder in a clear way, a forceful curved hand from the Mexican left the champion senseless and opened a deep cut under his right eye.

Moreno kneaded and worked the Brazilian flush with the canvas while the swelling in Figueiredo’s eye did not stop. Finally, the doctor stopped the fight and Moreno was declared the winner by technical knockout.

Moreno demonstrated his determination to regain the title and he did not miss this opportunity. With a well-laid strategy and great work on the ground, he managed to neutralize Figueiredo’s offensive abilities and beat him on points.

Moreno’s victory has been celebrated by the Mexican public, who have seen in him a true representative of his country in the world of MMA.

With this victory, Moreno opens a new chapter in his career and is expected to successfully defend his title in upcoming fights.

Without a doubt, he will be a fighter to watch in the world of MMA and his career promises to be full of success.

On the other hand, Figueiredo announced at the conclusion of the lawsuit that he would raise the bantamweight division, which means a challenge for Moreno, since it is not known if he will be able to have a rematch, but that will be left to the UFC and the fighters to decide.