Death returns to haunt the boxing rings in Mexico. Boxer Moisés Fuentes, former World Boxing Organization light weight and light flyweight champion, died this Thursday after fighting for his health for more than a year. In October 2011, Fuentes was knocked out during his fight with David The general Cuellar, the athlete never managed to recover from that fatal assault. Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), has confirmed the death of the 37-year-old athlete through his social networks. “Thank God Moisés Fuentes is already resting in peace. A warrior who fought to the last breath. Our condolences to his family and friends and the recognition to her wife for her dedication and dedication with indescribable love during this difficult year of suffering QDEP ”, wrote the WBC leader, on the Twitter account of the.

Moisés Fuentes was born in Mexico City on September 20, 1985 and after several years as an amateur he made his professional boxing debut in 2007. Three years later, in 2011, Fuentes achieved his greatest glory in the ring by becoming champion. minimum weight of the World Boxing Organization and two years later he won the World Boxing Organization light flyweight championship in Japan.

Moises Fuentes (right) poses with three other WBO champions for a photo after they were awarded their belts in 2011. Misael Valtierra (Dark Room)

The boxing ring was his home for thirty fights and a decade later, in 2021, it also became his grave. That October 16, Fuentes entered the ring hungry. On his shoulders he carried a boxing fast of more than three years. The athlete wanted to break that long pause with a win. The rival to win was David The general Cuellar, who at the time was boasting an undefeated career of 19 wins. That Saturday night, Fuentes arrived at the appointment, dressed in a black sequined vest, gold gloves, jumping up and down with his fist raised. Forty minutes later, he would come out unconscious and on a stretcher,

During the first rounds of the fight in the ring, thanks to a video posted on social networks, the contestants are observed in equal opportunities: connecting hooks and direct blows. However, as the fight progressed, Fuentes’s boxing fast took its toll. From the third round, Fuentes was weaker and already in the last round (in the sixth round) the boxer’s face was battered by blows. Despite his notorious disadvantage, the boxer never gave up on his attempt to win. While trying to do some damage to the rival, he also shielded himself in his arms, until the fateful knockout. In an instant his body was lying on the canvas. Immediately, his team and the doctors at the facility tried to revive him without success. His lack of vital signs overshadowed any attempt to celebrate in the ring.

On a stretcher, escorted by his relatives and by the applause of the public, the boxer was rushed to a hospital in Quintana Roo. The diagnosis was not encouraging, due to the wave of blows, his brain had a blood clot and he had to be operated on at that time. Although he saved his life at the time, the repercussions of the surgery were serious, as the fighter was unable to fend for himself.

During his boxing career, recorded by the sports media ESPN, Fuentes played 33 professional bouts, of which he won 25, 14 of them by knockout, one tied and seven lost. Although he tasted the sweetness of victory, in the last moments of his career defeats were a constant, for this reason he decided to take a three-year break, a break that he broke in Cancun on October 16, when he decided to win the victory. victory against David The general Cuellar.

Fuentes’ death adds to the recent tragedies in the ring. In September of last year, 18-year-old Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarías died after a fight in Canada. The boxer born in Aguascalientes suffered seizures a few seconds later and she was transferred to the hospital in the city of Quebec, where she spent five days in an induced coma. As in the case of Fuentes, all attempts to restore the young woman’s health were in vain.

