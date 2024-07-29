He Sinaloa MarcoAlonsoAlvarez Green22 years old, will be clashing against the representative of Mozambique, Tiago Muxangathis Wednesday, July 31 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Muxangacomes from imposing oneself on an opponent of GermanyThis fight is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time, with the winner securing a ticket to the quarterfinals.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
It can be watched live through the Claro Sports platform, on its main website and on YouTube.
Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez, has as coach to Radames Hernandezand will be competing in the division of the super welterweightswith a maximum of 71 kilograms.
He native of Mazatlanis the second seed in the Olympic tournamentby advancing directly to the Round of 16.
He former champion of the National Olympiad (Conade National Games), Green Frame has a dream: that is to conquer the Olympic medal that his father could not.
And it is that, Frame is son of Manuel Verde—Mexican boxer who competed and represented Mexico in Barcelona 1992—, and although his father did not want him to get into a quadrilateralhe ended up following in his footsteps.
He has a degree in Communication Sciences from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente (UAdeO) Culiacán Campus. He began his career in journalism at the newspaper La Hora de Sinaloa, and has also worked for the newspapers Noroeste and El Sol de Sinaloa, as well as on the sports program Desde la Banca, which aired on Grupo ACIR radio, and on the radio news program Linea Directa. Since 2002 he has worked for the newspaper EL DEBATE, starting in the printed sports section, and has also worked in the Mexico-World section. He is currently a reporter for the sports section on the digital portal of this news organization www.debate.com.mx. At EL DEBATE de Culiacán he has covered Torneos de los Barrios, world championship boxing matches, the Mexican Pacific Baseball League, the Culiacán International Marathon, political elections, among other international events. He won second place in the Sports Journalism Award in the interview category, granted by the Municipal Sports Institute of Culiacán (Imdec). He also received recognition from the Board of Trustees of the Culiacán International Marathon in 2015, for completing 10 years covering the event. Email: [email protected]
mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs [url=https://mexicandeliverypharma.online/#]mexico drug stores pharmacies[/url] mexican border pharmacies shipping to usa
mexican rx online: mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs – mexican rx online