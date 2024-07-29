He Sinaloa Marco Alonso Alvarez Green22 years old, will be clashing against the representative of Mozambique, Tiago Muxangathis Wednesday, July 31 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Muxangacomes from imposing oneself on an opponent of GermanyThis fight is scheduled to start at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time, with the winner securing a ticket to the quarterfinals.

It can be watched live through the Claro Sports platform, on its main website and on YouTube.

Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez, has as coach to Radames Hernandezand will be competing in the division of the super welterweightswith a maximum of 71 kilograms.

He native of Mazatlanis the second seed in the Olympic tournamentby advancing directly to the Round of 16.

He former champion of the National Olympiad (Conade National Games), Green Frame has a dream: that is to conquer the Olympic medal that his father could not.

And it is that, Frame is son of Manuel Verde—Mexican boxer who competed and represented Mexico in Barcelona 1992—, and although his father did not want him to get into a quadrilateralhe ended up following in his footsteps.

