Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez defeated Turk Avni Yildirim and thus retained the world titles of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA), writes Interfax…

During the fight in the United States, Alvarez knocked down his opponent in the third round. As a result, the Turkish boxer did not continue the fight.

The 30-year-old Alvarez has 55 wins with one defeat and two draws. Yildirim, 29, suffered his third defeat with 21 wins.

Recall, on March 20, WBC and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev will fight against German Adam Dines in Moscow.