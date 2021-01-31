Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who contracted a coronavirus infection, was discharged from the hospital. This was reported on Saturday, January 30, the newspaper Milenio citing the source.

According to the source, the 81-year-old businessman has been at home since January 28 and “feels very good.”

The fact that one of the richest people in the world has contracted the coronavirus was announced on Monday by his son Carlos Slim Domit. He noted that the businessman is “confidently on the mend” more than a week after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus.

The billionaire and his family are ranked 12th in the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world for 2020.

On January 11, it was reported that the mother of British billionaire, founder of the Virgin Group corporation Richard Branson, Eva Branson, died at the age of 96 from coronavirus infection.