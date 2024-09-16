American politics has caused tension among some Latin artists. The Mexican band Maná has decided to withdraw its collaboration with reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, the song From head to toefrom all platforms streaming in response to the Puerto Rican’s public support for former President Donald Trump during his campaign. This action has been widely commented on and is significant in the context of the growing political polarization in the music industry.

The topic From head to toereleased in August 2016, was a notable success and reached the top spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart. However, the relationship between Maná and Nicky Jam has taken a major hit due to the reggaeton artist’s recent political stance. Maná, known for her strong support of Latino rights and opposition to policies deemed harmful to the community, decided to withdraw the song after Jam expressed his support for Trump at a recent rally in Las Vegas.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Mexican band clearly expressed their disapproval of Trump’s stances and Jam’s support for the former president. The message said: “For the past 30 years, Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos around the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people. That is why today Maná decided to cancel their collaboration with Nicky Jam. From head to toe from all digital platforms.” The statement also included a sign that read: “We do not work with racists,” underlining the band’s position on ideologies they consider discriminatory.

The controversy escalated when Trump, at a campaign event, made a mistake by referring to Nick Rivera Caminero, Nicky Jam’s given name, as a woman before correcting himself and introducing him at his rally. This incident went viral and created an embarrassing moment for the singer, who, despite the mistake, continued his support for the former president.

Rivera Caminero, for his part, has been vocal in his support for Trump, mentioning at the rally that it was an honor to meet the former president and asking those present to vote for him. Other Latin artists such as Anuel AA and Justin Quiles have also shown support for Trump, highlighting the division within the Latin music community over American politics.

Throughout their career, Maná has maintained an active political stance, especially on issues related to Latino rights. The band has openly criticized Trump and supported Democratic candidates who promote immigration reform and inclusive policies. Their support for Joe Biden in the 2020 election and their rejection of Trump’s policies reflect their commitment to these values.

The controversy has also led Rivera Caminero to delete the post in which she appeared with Trump from her social media, although it has not been publicly explained whether this action is related to Maná’s decision. The withdrawal of the song illustrates the tension between artistic values ​​and political leanings and shows how music has become a battleground for broader cultural and political debates.