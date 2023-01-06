On the occasion of Kings Day and to honor the President from Mexico, mexican bakers They created a bagel with the image of AMLO in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla.

They named him “Fish thread” alluding to one of the nicknames of the Presidenthas the cartoon image of AMLO made with the traditional sweet bread dough known as shells.

They also included the band presidential green, white and red and they placed colored son and ates, elements that cannot be missing in the traditional threads of Kings.

David Juárez, creator of the “Fish thread” and manager of the bakery “La Herencia DJ”, commented that the idea of ​​this bagel was shared since 2022 but the project had not been consolidated.

Seeking to create fusions with the traditional and innovating with the decoration, the bakery “La Herencia” has been making themed breads for two years.