The Mexican government has captured José Antonio Yépez, alias El Marro, one of its main criminal targets this Sunday. El Marro allegedly led the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, an organization based in Guanajuato, accused of stealing fuel from Pemex pipelines and other crimes such as extortion or kidnapping. In fact, the authorities have reported that during El Marro’s arrest they released a local businesswoman, who was kidnapped.

The Secretary of Security of the Federal Government, Alfonso Durazo, has reported the capture in several Twitter messages. “Legal formalities covered,” he has written, “[El Marro] he will be transferred to the Altiplano prison to be placed at the disposal of the federal judge who issued an arrest warrant for organized crime and fuel theft. ” Durazo has not explained where El Marro was detained or under what circumstances, whether there were clashes or not. In a brief statement, the Guanajuato prosecutor’s office has reported that in addition to the capo, they have arrested five other people and have seized “an arsenal.”

His arrest puts the Attorney General’s Office to the test. Investigators of the agency will be the ones who must sustain the accusations of organized crime and fuel theft before the judge. In recent years, changes in the Mexican law enforcement system have turned investigators upside down, often unable to prove their accusations in court.

Today at dawn, in an action led by the Mexican Army and supported by the @FGEGUANAJUATOJosé Antonio “N”, also known as “El Marro”, was arrested. At this time it is available to the local judicial authority. 1/3 – Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) August 2, 2020

El Marro was one of the government’s main targets. At the end of June, an operation by state and federal authorities in Guanajuato killed almost 30 detainees, including the mother of the alleged leader of the criminal network. As on other occasions, the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel responded by generating chaos, this time in Celaya. They burned vehicles and blocked avenues to prevent the action of the security forces.

Hours later, El Marro uploaded two videos to social networks, where he appeared visibly affected and announced revenge. But it seems that the government was following him very closely. In mid-July, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance froze millions of pesos in bank accounts. And this morning he has finally fallen, at the hands of the Army and the state police and prosecutors.

Elusive, El Marro had managed to escape so far. In March of last year, authorities found one of his properties in Guanajuato, a two-story mansion with a pool, palm trees, a ballroom, stables and statues. The alleged criminal, who kept two tigers in the house, had built tunnels to escape if necessary, in the purest Chapo Guzmán style.

Since the end of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, Guanajuato has been one of the most violent states in Mexico. If in 2014 and 2015 the region registered fewer than 1,000 murders, in the following years the number soared. In 2017, 2,285 murders were counted and in 2018 the number increased to 3,517.

Federal and state authorities have indicated that the increase in violence in the area is due to a dispute between two criminal networks. One is from El Marro and the other is the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, CJNG. That of El Marro, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, is a local group, which owes its name to its place of origin, a small community in the municipality of Villagrán. However, the Jalisco cartel seems to be a much larger network, with a presence in several states of the country, targeted by the United States government for drug trafficking to that country.

The truth is that violence in the entity increased along with the theft of fuel. In 2018, the parastatal Pemex detected 1,547 clandestine intakes in its pipelines in Guanajuato, holes through which gangs of thieves extracted thousands of liters of gasoline in a few hours. In other states such as Veracruz, Puebla or Hidalgo, the situation was similar and the Government sent the Army to monitor the pipelines. In some parts of the geography, in the case of Guanajuato, the military literally camped on top of the pipes to prevent theft.

By mid-2019, the Executive, led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced that the situation was under control. Reports of clandestine shots decreased in Guanajuato and the murder rate as well, but not by much. The year ended with 2,775 intentional homicides.

Held by the federal government, the arrest of El Marro contradicts the security paradigm of the Executive. At least in theory. Since his arrival to the presidency, López Obrador has insisted that it is not about stopping the capos. An example is the operation to capture the son of Chapo Guzmán, Ovidio, last year in Sinaloa. After the Army detained him at his home, the Government ordered him released to avoid reprisals from the Sinaloa Cartel. However, El Marro has fallen. Next on the list is the CJNG leader, Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho, who has also become one of the most important targets for the United States Government.