Mexico City.- Mexican badminton player Luis Ramón Garrido said that sexual encounters “do occur” in the Olympic Village.

“The truth is that yes, it is a mess, that is true. In fact, we have the medical service in the building and coming out of there there is a box full of condoms. Yes, it is true, it is a mess.

“Imagine, you have the best bodies in the world, both men and women, and then it all happens,” Garrido told influencer Jacobo Wong.

Luis Ramón Garrido made history in national badminton by becoming the first Mexican to win a set at the Olympic Games, in his second match of the group stage of Paris 2024, although he lost 1-2 to Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong, China.

Garrido, who upon arriving in Mexico said that there was a lack of support and wondered who would pay him the 200 thousand dollars he spent on his qualification, then praised Marijose Alcala, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, and stated that there is good relations with Conade.

“The Mexican Olympic Committee is a different story. The truth is that I have to pay my respects to Marijose Alcalá, I love her very much. She has been very helpful to me in everything I have done, she always talks to me or sends me a message and she is always there.

“It’s been different with Conade, there hasn’t been any bad treatment, I received my scholarship, sometimes it takes a while but it arrives. It’s not a lot (of money) to live on, but it’s an amount that helps you. They’ve paid for some tournaments, it hasn’t been 100 percent support but it’s understandable because we’re a lot of athletes and Mexicans,” he said.