A Mexican artisan creates babies in the image and taste of the client, with features, skin color and eyes to choose so that families Preserve for eternity the image of your newborn son or have a doll of an almost real baby.

Mariana Jiménez Moncada created the company “Bianca Doll” in the state of Puebla, in the center of the country, to offer “hyperrealistic babies”, handcrafted in which every requested detail is taken care of.

“Creating almost real babies is a challenge at all times because you have to satisfy the client and get them excited about the result. The details of skin color, eyes and hair are fundamental, ”she mentioned in an interview with EFE.

The woman shared that she has been dedicated to these creations for 10 years, for which she has trained and studied new painting techniques.

“I want to reach the extraordinary limits of painting, super clean and super realistic,” he said.

He revealed that creating each baby can take anywhere from a month to a year, depending on what the client requests.

The artisan is so committed to “being as real as possible” that she has attended hospital wards to witness the birth of babies to find out their weight and appearancewhile his medical friends have explained to him the sizes and the size they acquire as the months go by.

Jiménez Moncada explained that uses full vinyl and silicone bodies, heads and limbs.

Those materials need more than 30 coats of baked paint to achieve a natural color of brown, white, or henna (slightly tanned) skin.

“The dolls called ‘reborn’ (reborn) are the most common, since they are real but a little less detailed,” he explained.

The most complicated, he added, are the fantasy ones, because clients come in with requests to get a baby from people like Shrek, Baby Yoda, a mermaid, ET (the alien), a werewolf, a vampire, or zombies.

“Until three years ago I was not prepared to make a hyperreal fantasy baby. However, they asked me for an ET and I created the doll with the normal process and most used by me. And then I did the makeup of the clown from the horror movie and it turned out really well, ”she confessed.

But the biggest challenge is capturing real babiesTherefore, it requests three to five photographs showing the features on the left, right, front, and hair to be able to deliver it in image and likeness.

