Presumably, the unit of the Mexican Army wanted to go at high speed at a red light, causing the crash that left two injured

A Mexican Army vehicle collided with a private car when trying to proast a high in Irapuato, Guanajuato, leaving as balance two people injured.

The events were recorded around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, at the intersection of the Insurgentes Causeway with Mariano J. Garcia avenue, destination to Abasolo, Guanajuato.

According to the newspaper El Sol de Irapuato, the soldiers were heading to the checkpoint at the exit of Abasolo, Guanajuato, along Calzada Insurgentes.

Upon arrival at the cruise ship, according to witnesses, the traffic light was about to turn red, so they picked up the speed; At that moment, the Mariano J. García signposting turned green.

The military were halfway through the cruise when the other vehicles started and one of them hit against the truck of the Mexican Army.

The private car ended up completely damaged from the front, in the chest, which allegedly failed to stop when he saw the military vehicle.

After the mishap, to the place more elements of the National Defense Secretariat were mobilized (Sedena), as well as the National Guard, who requested the support of paramedics.

Elements of Civil Protection and the Mexican Red Cross attended to those involved, one of them a soldier, who broke his leg and was about to be shot out of the unit.

It was also said that another person was injured, but it was not reported if it was a military or a civilian, involved in the accident.

However, the area remained cordoned off while the pertinent expert reports were carried out and the vehicles were removed by a tow truck.