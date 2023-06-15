Viral cases of stories circulate on the Internet in which both women and men who face all the obstacles to fulfill their dreams are seen, on this occasion, a military boy from the Mexican Army, surprised all Internet users by showing the strenuous training to be able to be part of the institution.

Thanks to social networks you can know the uniform, the functions, requirements and missions carried out by the members of Institutions such as Sedena, Mexican Army or the Navy of Mexico, On this occasion, it was a soldier who resolved the question of what the training for the defense of the territory and national sovereignty is like.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the identified user ‘@caxlos_drxn’, showed the activities they must carry out to perform better in the field when fighting, being part of the Mexican Armed Forces and depending on the Secretariat of the National defense.

The young man who has shown what he has overcome to achieve his goal, and to be part of the institution whose motto is “Always loyal”, to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, has not stopped impacting on digital platforms for his publications .

In this viral video, the Mexican taught the training they do in the Armed Forces, he taught the Army Training, to be able to carry out the activities what should fulfill the missions that are set for them.

By being seen with discipline and organization the military adaptation lasts 24 weeks, the duration of the training and they teach subjects to students of civilian origin.