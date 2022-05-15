Sinaloa.- The Secretary of National Defense through the Commands of the III Military Region and the 9/a. Military Zone, makes it known that in the framework of the National Peace and Security Plan 2018-2024”On May 12 of this year, 233 elements of the Mexican Army arrived by land to the Municipality of Culiacán, integrating the Regional Task Force in the State of Sinaloa.

The main mission of this Regional Task Force is to strengthen the rule of law and collaborate with the authorities in order to inhibit and reduce intentional homicides linked to organized crime and other crimes that negatively impact the social peace of the Sinaloans.

These activities reaffirm the indecisive decision of the High Command to help the Federal Government to act against organized crime, meeting the needs that Sinaloa society demands.

The activities carried out by the members of the Regional Task Force shall at all times adhere to the provisions of the National Law on the Use of Force and with unrestricted respect for the Human rights.

With these actions, the Mexican Army endorses its commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizensworking in coordination with authorities of the three levels of government to guarantee the peace and security of Mexicans.