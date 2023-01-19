Zinapecuaro, Michoacán.- Mexican Army personnel managed to seize and take out of circulation 24 thousand 100 kilograms of methamphetamine known as crystalwhich were packaged in plastic bags in the municipality of ZinapécuaroMichoacan.

In addition, a total of 437.5 kilograms of marijuanawhich were wrapped with adhesive tape in more than 400 packages, on the Guadalajara – Mexico highway.

“All this drug was managed to get off the streets as a result of intelligence work, as well as reconnaissance activities by the entity, which was secured in the vicinity of the Guadalajara – Mexico highwayat the height of the Zinapécuaro booth,” the agency reported.

In the place also the two civilians were arrested who were with the drug in question, as well as the vehicle with which they were transported.

We recommend you read:

Both the drugs and the people and vehicles arrested were made available to the police. State Attorney General’s Office (FGE)so that they were made available to the corresponding authority.