The images were recorded in a live broadcast.
The event went viral on social networks. It aired in a video by a renowned instructor.
Tourists enjoying a sunny day in the beaches of Tulum, in Mexico, were disturbed after the persecution of a drug dealer on the beaches of the tourist attraction.
The event was recorded in un video broadcast live when Jayson Barniske, a renowned yoga instructor, was teaching a class.
In the images you can see when the man runs past and He is chased by two agents of the Mexican army.
Everything indicates that the fugitive he was a drug dealer to tourists in the area.
Howeverit is still unknown if the authorities managed to catch the alleged criminal.
