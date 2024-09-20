On September 16th the traditional Military Parade in Mexico Citywhich undoubtedly impacts due to all the weapons that the Mexican Army has, among this equipment the 32 new tactical vehicles stand out. Today in Debate We tell you what they mean.

One of the details that draws attention is that its armor has the ability to resist ballistic impacts from high calibersIt is also resistant to explosives, thus maintaining the safety of those on board.

On social media, many comments have suggested that one or more of these convoys could arrive at Sinaloa to confront the violent events recorded for nine consecutive days, which even detonated in a social and economic crisis“But anyway, this only serves to show off and not to act” reads one of the comments.

And it is that in the famous military parade At least 32 new cases could be counted Ocelot Cobra 4 tactical vehiclesbut it has been detailed that the new template is made up of 340 vehicleswith the aim of replacing the Humvee, an all-terrain vehicle created in 1980 that has four-wheel drive.

Mexican Army: Features of the NEW Ocelot combat vehicle | PHOTOS

Now the Emirati STREIT Group manufactures these Cobra 4which is a compact 4×4 armored vehicle with an 80-liter fuel tank, adapted for urban and rural areas, as well as anti-terrorist centers.

The new tactical vehicles They have a turbo diesel engine that allows them to travel more than 400 kilometers without refueling, at speeds of up to 140 kilometers. As seen in the parade, the elements can open their doors while moving, hold themselves up and point their weapons at the target.

With the upper mini-windows it is possible to see outside without putting yourself at risk, the gun ports on the sides of the vehicle serve to repel confrontations without endangering the physical integrity of its crew. This is a SUT version with capacity for 4 crew members and 8 in the APC version.

The new light military vehicle is expected to meet the needs of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), as it has been equipped with a range of Stanag 4569 Level 2 armor. And the previous ones have a service life of 15 years, so high maintenance costs are estimated.