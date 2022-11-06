Chihuahua.- Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the State Police located and destroyed a marijuana plantation of approximately 7 thousand square meters in the municipality of Guachochi in Chihuahua.

The elements of the State Police and the military made a tour of a gap that connects the town of Guirichique, municipality of Guachochi, where it was possible to identify a marijuana plantation of approximately 7 thousand square meters.

Given this, the police and military destroyed around 39,200 marijuana plants and also seized two containers with seeds of this plant weighing approximately 10 kilograms.

Similarly, near the plantation a clandestine airstrip was locatedpresumably used by members of organized crime, so they proceeded to disable it.

In Guachochi, the SSPE works together with military personnel to carry out surveillance and crime deterrence tasks, with the aim of guaranteeing the tranquility of the inhabitants of that region.