The Mexican Army presented its new camouflaged uniform of campaign in olive green and sand colors that will be homologated in the Secretary of the National Defense (Sedena) by stages.

The first to carry it were the 128 members of the Parachute Rifle Brigade who arrived this Tuesday at the Santa Lucía Military Air Base, next to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), from Louisiana, United States, where they participated in the Rotational Exercise held at the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC).

The contingent of the Parachute Rifle Brigade formed the Airborne Special Operations Company in Rotational Exercise 2022.

According to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the new uniform is called TE3 graphic stereo campaign transitional camouflage pattern.