There are those who point out that they would give everything to achieve their goals, but when they see the difficulties they give up, however, a young man did a great job sacrifice to be part of the Mexican Army.

In social networks, content creators have captured the attention that show step by step how they meet their goals, some are moved by their sacrifices, like this time that a Oaxacan boy found it necessary to do something painful to achieve to be military.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@janitzio1305’ account went viral after sharing a video in which he highlighted feeling proud of the action he took to enter the Mexican Army, as the institution is ready to begin training. .

The user identified as ‘@janitzio1305’, has more than 150,000 followers for his content as his friendliness and ingenuity are shown, however, in recent days he has impressed almost a million netizens, as He confessed that he wanted to be part of the Mexican Army.

He young man who lives in Huatulco, Oaxaca, He shared a series of clips, where he was allowed to see how his tattoos were removed, since to be a soldier, one of the myths is that people who want to join their ranks should not have them, which is why many resist go.

Therefore, the boy who presumably he says he wants to join the Army showed how someone special with a machine removed the tattoosfor which he was filled with messages from those who want to know how much it hurt him and question him if he really wants to enter the Institution, because it is the dream that many have but not all are encouraged.

What if I have tattoos and want to join the Army?

To enter the Armed Institute, among the requirements are: Being Mexican by birth and not having acquired another nationality, being single and not living in concubinage, in addition to being eighteen years old and not older than thirty.

To join the Armed Forces, whose motto is “always loyal”, having the function of national defense, on its official page of the Government of Mexico to the applicants who have tattoos, they point out that they can enter both the Mexican Air Force and the Army under these conditions:

They are not in visible places with the use of uniform

Have a maximum dimension of 10 x 10 centimeters

The images are not offensive to morality or advocate crime, and

In case you have more than one tattoo, these do not cover more than 10% of the body surface.