Arrows straight to the podium. Mexican archers Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Ángela Ruiz have won the bronze medal in the women’s team event in Paris. The Paris Olympic Games have seen the Mexican trio reach the table of archery powers alongside South Korea and China.

The Mexicans, tournament favorites, beat Germany in the quarterfinals (5-1), and in the semifinals the Mexican trident fell at the limit against the archers from China (5-3), in a duel of great perfection and nerves to reach the center of the target. Valencia, Vázquez and Ruiz reached the match for third place against the Netherlands, where they met again with Gabriela Schloesser (formerly Bayardo), born in Tijuana but who for a personal decision decided to compete for the Dutch. The Mexicans went to four sets to beat the Europeans with their graceful arrows (6-2), with the last three perfect arrows, right at the 10th.

Mexico thus adds its first medal in Paris 2024. The country also takes its fourth medal in archery, a sport that has gained great popularity since the 2000s. The first medal was Aída Román’s silver in London 2012 and today, from Paris, she narrated the exploits of her colleagues from the broadcast booth for the Clarosports network. Mariana Avitia also took bronze in the United Kingdom. At the pandemic Games, in Tokyo 2020, Alejandra Valencia and Luis Álvarez won bronze in the mixed event against Turkey.

This Sunday’s bronze in Paris will be the perfect birthday present for Angela Ruiz (Saltillo, Coahuila), who turned 18 on July 28. The young Mexican promise has been protected by the veteran talent of Alejandra Valencia (Hermosillo, Sonora), 29, and Ana Paula Vázquez (Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila), 23. “Before launching the first arrow, she told me, ‘Do it the way you’ve been doing it. Don’t make it too complicated. You can do it. We’re here and we’re going to do it well,'” Ruiz told Arizpe a few days ago. Olympics“I neglected my body because I always wanted to be at the top and I didn’t listen to it, I was also wrong,” Vázquez confessed on social media. “I love archery more than I thought and now I know that I don’t do it to win a medal. I lost myself a bit over the years and I started to change my taste for the desire to win,” she said. Now, with her body and mind in sync, she can celebrate a historic medal for a country eager for heroines like her and her teammates.

