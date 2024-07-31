Paris France.- The Olympic target of Paris 2024 already felt that the aim of the Mexicans is accurate and that is why they were awarded a bronze medal for the women’s team.

But the tricolor archers want more, and they know they can do it now in the individual event in both branches and in which they even have more than one chance of a podium finish.

The bronze winners in the group, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Vázquez and Angela Ruiz, as well as Matías Grande and Carlos Rojas, face this challenge confident of confirming Mexico’s high competitive level in this precision discipline.

The direct elimination in two rounds in the pit set up on the Esplanade des Invalides is the programme for the day for the single gender event, which will be in its second day, but with the bulk of the matches. Bruno Martínez has already competed.

Except for Alejandra and Ana, the rest will live their first Olympic experience in the individual modality and the first is the one who most aspires to a medal because she already has a team and mixed experience.