Representatives of the governments of Mexico and Japan met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to formally start the activities of the Project to Strengthen Governance for the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in Mexico.

The project, signed by the authorities of both countries on March 2 of this year, will make it possible to implement, by drawing up local plans, the prior investment for DRR. The project will start in two pilot locations: CDMX and the state of Chiapas, focusing on the risk hydrological seismic they have respectively.

The agreement provides for collaboration for the next 36 months. From May 2022 to June 2025. During this period, the human resources templates will be formed and the DRR plans will be designed in the chosen pilot locations. At the same time, there will be an intense course of training for the preparation of plans and their operation.

Files will be prepared for the periodic evaluation of existing and residual risks and once the results are evaluated, they can be applied in other pilot locations as part of a second phase.

The figure to be contributed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is around 30 million pesos. The agreement reached by both governments also facilitates the arrival of a Japanese project coordinator during the execution period, as well as training for Mexican personnel in the Asian country.

The meeting was attended by the General Director of Civil Protection, Ing. Óscar Zepeda Ramos; the general director of Project Operations in Mexico of the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation for Development (Amexcid), Mtro Raúl Álvarez Villaseñor; the director of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), Eng. Enrique Guevara Ortiz; and the Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City, Arch. Myriam Urzúa Venegas.

Mexico and Japan share geological and hydrometeorological risks, That is why international cooperation in this matter is so important. Sharing the knowledge that both governments and societies have in terms of risk reduction in natural disasters constitutes a virtuous circle that in the future populations of both countries will appreciate.

