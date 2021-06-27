Amílcar Salazar Méndez

Two thousand 349 flight hours and close to 1,500 trips without accidents or incidents were enough for the Squad 301 of the Mexican Air Force was recognized by him Cooperation System The American Air Forcess (SCFAA) during the LXI Conference of Commanders and Chiefs of the American Air Forces (CONJEFAMER) held in Tegucigalpa, Honduras last June 16.

It is not the first time that Squad 301, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Martinez, receives the award for flawless flights and no accidents to regret; in 2017, the same squad received the same accolade for having accumulated 2,400 hours with humanitarian aid missions and support in the DN-III-E plan, recognition that is added to those that have been granted to other units of the Air Force as in 2020 to Air Squadron 101, in 2019 at Military Aviation School or in 2018 to Squad 106.

But for the also pilot aviator graduated in the General Staff – according to an interview with MILLENNIUM– the safety margins should be thanked not only to the pilots, but also to the maintenance and electronics specialists, in addition to all the services that support operations such as flight controllers or meteorological services that participate to fulfill each of the missions.

Although in this uneventful mission, the squad’s operations were also distinguished by an indispensable job for the Mexican government and for the National system of health, first with the transfer of medical supplies and hospital equipment to be distributed throughout the country and, since December of last year, in the distribution of vaccines against covid-19.

“Among many other missions that we developed, we had the vaccine transfer and medical supplies to the entire country and do this more efficiently and thus help reduce deaths, ”says Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Martínez, who is proud.

And it is that from April of last year to January 2021, the Air Force used 743 flight hours in 125 trips to transport 436 tons of medical equipment and supplies, in addition to serving as transportation of 792 stranded aliens to five countries and help in the repatriation of almost a thousand Mexicans, and dozens of infected with covid-19, according to numbers from the same Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

“It is very pleasant for us to also develop in this type of activities that have a direct impact on the population, to whom we owe and where we are from, and to be able to help and demonstrate it with professionalism, as we were taught in the Air College”Adds Captain Martínez.

The recognition given by the Cooperation System was received by the General of the Air Force Air Force Pilot, José Gerardo Vega Rivera, commander of the Mexican Air Force. At the meeting, held from June 14 to 19, commanders and representatives of the Air forces of the 21 member countries analyzed the importance and impact of integrating the Health Services Concept in Humanitarian Support and Spatial Capacities.

