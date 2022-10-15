Prior to the closing of the VIII International Congress of Aesthetic Medicine, which took place in Mexico City, Dr. Marco Antonio Conde Pérez was awarded for his important work and effective perseverance so that Mexican aesthetic medicine is legally recognized by the Federal government as a profession of vital importance for the health of those who require it.

In this regard, Dr. Conde Pérez, announced that after meeting with the congressmen in the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, they promised to legislate so that the specialty is recognized in the legal framework and give confidence to patients.

The president of the Council of Professionals with a Specialty in Aesthetic Surgery, indicated that it is about training professionals with a great sense of ethics and morals, to continue as before, without any claim for a consultation or poorly practiced intervention.

Marco Antonio Conde, told those attending the VII Congress of the specialty that where art and medicine are combined, it is called aesthetics, and that must be kept in mind by professionals in cosmetic surgery.

It seeks to be better, to be well prepared and to be legally recognized, also taking care that the medicines that are prescribed, and the facilities where the interventions are carried out, are reliable and safe for the patient.

So far, he said, there has been no complaint against the Council’s doctors, because the first thing they learn is to be honest in their professional work.

He added that, because of some doctors who say they have done work with poor results, cosmetic surgery was considered a fraud but that, he said, is being left out of context and in the past.

He stressed that the doctors and students of the Council of Professionals specializing in Cosmetic Surgery are reliable and offer safety to their patients.

He concluded by pointing out that the main rival of doctors of any specialty, are the charlatans, but above all the advancement of science.