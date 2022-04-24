The Angels. Baptized as the most important written rap battle in history, the greatest exponents in its version in Spanish and English (Aczino and Dizaster, respectively) faced each other this Friday night in a duel that left no doubt that the level of the circuit in Spanish is light years ahead of the Anglo-Saxon.

The Mexican Aczino, two-time international champion of the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos ‘freestyle’, subdued his opponent in a confrontation that soon became unbalanced, despite the fact that the Latin American’s specialty is improvised rhyme.

“Leave him, he’s already dead,” shouted sarcastically the Spanish-speaking public that attended the event and witnessed how the superiority of Mauricio Hernández (as Aczino is called) was such that the expected hostile atmosphere ended up turning into a festive atmosphere that disappointed the most demanding fans.

And that the battle could not have been held in a place with more rapping attractions: a few kilometers from the city of Compton (Los Angeles, California), where legends like Eazy-E, Ice Cube or Dr. Dre.

In addition, Los Angeles is the second city in the world with the most Mexicans, behind Mexico City.which meant that the battle did not have a clearly defined local competitor.

The approximately 300 spectators who gathered at the LA Skate-Club, a ‘skate-park’ inside a ship located near the center of the city, were divided approximately equally between Americans and Spanish-speakers, mostly Mexicans.

Under the dense marijuana smoke that circulated through the room and Mexican flags with the slogan “I don’t want the planet, I want the universe,” based on a well-known rhyme by Aczino, Hernández appeared on the scene.

Aware of the importance of the confrontation and due to the ambition to win that characterizes him, he remained until the start of the battle with a serious face, a firm gaze and with his usual gesture with his hands emulating the devil’s horns.

For his part, the American representative looked radically opposed to the Mexican; laughter, shoving the friends who accompanied him, and photos with any of those present in a circle reminiscent of the film that made this discipline known: “8 Mile” (2002).

What happened immediately after the ‘speaker’ (presenter) shouted “time” was the result of the development of two disciplines that are currently at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Aczino swept Dizaster in all. Even in the one that wasn’t in his native language, displaying exhaustive preparation and impeccable pronunciation.

Sports references, popular culture, ingenuity and constant argumentation based on the importance of the Mexican community in the United States economy swelled Hernández’s repertoire during the battle.

“Don’t call me a beaner, you fucking fucking gringo. You must feel asshole that you represent Los Angeles around the world and I appeared on a Snoop Dogg album first,” Aczino attacked Dizaster, who based part of his speech on criticizing him for to be a media figure but not “a real rapper”.

With a much more vehement style, accompanied by gesticulations and successive jokes, Dizaster tried to counteract the Mexican’s rhymes by alleging that not even “the Mayans” would be proud of Aczino.

However, the complexity of Hernández’s rhymes, his surprising execution in English and his polished rapping technique, made the American end up surrendering to Aczino, celebrating the rhymes and making his last round only in English.

The performance of the Mexican showed that the circuit of rap battles in Spanish (written or improvised) is currently unrivaled and that the professionalization of the sector and the massive following of this industry are still a long way off in the United States.