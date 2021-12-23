The actress Silvia Pinal, during a tribute to her artistic career on October 18 at the Salón Las Tertulias, in Mexico City. Media and Media (Getty Images)

Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, 90, has been hospitalized with covid-19. The interpreter was taken to the hospital this Wednesday due to an arrhythmia. After stabilizing her, health workers tested her for coronavirus, which came back positive. Pinal, an icon of the golden age of Mexican cinema, is in stable condition, as confirmed by the family to local media. “The disease will pass without any risk. We see that she is very strong ”, assured one of her daughters, the also actress Sylvia Pasquel.

“Yesterday the nurse reported to us that [Pinal] I had very high blood pressure. They gave him a drug that had the opposite effect and that lowered his pressure, “Pasquel explained in the program. Today, from Televisa, where the diva began her career. The family then decided to take the interpreter to the hospital. “At night when we arrived, my mother was in intensive care and then they transferred her to a room. As always, she was very spirited, very joking, and that was when they told us that the covid-19 test had been positive, ”said Pasquel. Pinal has, as reported by his family, the complete vaccination schedule against SARS-CoV-2 and a booster dose.

The last public appearance of the actress was in October, when she was honored for her more than 70 years of experience. The interpreter worked throughout her career with Pedro Infante, Germán Valdés Tin so, Gabriel Figueroa and Emilio The Indian Fernández, among many others. But his life — and the direction of Mexican cinema — changed forever when he met Luis Buñuel. From that meeting the film was born Viridiana (1961), one of Buñuel’s greatest works, which gave Ibero-American cinematography its first golden palm at a Cannes Festival. “I am the only one who made three films with Buñuel. Neither Catherine Deneuve nor Jeanne Moreau, nor anyone else ”, said the actress, who also worked with the Spanish filmmaker on The exterminating angel Y Simon of the desert, in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2016.

Silvia Pinal during her performance in ‘Simón del Desierto’, by Luis Buñuel. Courtesy Editorial Porrúa

Pinal is part of a powerful clan of artists and entertainers in Mexico. The dynasty trembled once again this year when Frida Sofía, the interpreter’s granddaughter, accused her grandfather, the Mexican singer and actor Enrique Guzmán, of having sexually abused her since she was five years old. “He groped me,” he said on television and burst into tears. The model also described her grandfather as “a very disgusting, very abusive man” who “always” scared her. The confession included Guzmán’s mistreatment of his ex-wife, the iconic Pinal, and sparked a trail of cross accusations among family members. The 90-year-old diva then broke her silence. “I am not indifferent to what happens within my family bosom. Frida, your grandmother loves you intensely. We need both, “wrote Pinal.

