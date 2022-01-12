Grettell Valdez, known for participating in soap operas such as Rebelde, Clase 486 and Lo que la vida me robó, started the year with an alarming news, since she told, through her social networks, that part of one of the fingers of her hand will be amputated to avoid cancer.

In an interview with the Hoy de Televisa, the 45-year-old actress revealed that, in 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer in the thumb, but, thanks to a quick diagnosis, the disease was eradicated with an operation.

But nevertheless, Grettell Valdez received bad news after several years. The doctor found an abnormality in the same finger and it will have to be amputated.

“About four years ago I had cancer on my finger, which they removed, made a graft and then it disappeared. I recently went for a check-up and they told me, ‘There’s a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to remove it and we’ll send it to be biopsied (to do a biopsy),’ ”the actress explained.

“They come out like sores, they make an appointment for my little surgery, and once I’m there on the plate, all ready, the doctor arrives and says: ‘I’m not going to operate on you, in a week it expanded and it’s not normal, ‘”he added.

In addition, Grettell Valdez He told in detail about his illness.

“Luckily we already know what it is. It is a virus, it is a wart that I have inside that is expanded, which is a virus that transmutes cancer, then I’m at peace, we already know what it is, “he said.

Grettell Valdez doesn’t mind losing a finger

The actress Grettell Valdez He made it clear that his health comes first and that is why he does not mind having his finger amputated.

“If they are going to have to remove a large part of my finger, but I don’t care” , ended.

Grettell Valdez and her message of optimism

Through their social networks, Grettell Valdez she remains positive despite her health.

“For all evil always smile. Just a little love can give me, “he wrote in his last post on Instagram.