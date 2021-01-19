Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo published on social networks today, Monday, that he was out of danger after having passed a tough week in the hospital after postpartum problems.

“Last Monday I had to be hospitalized urgently for a severe late complication of my postpartum. It was a difficult week but today I’m fine, at home and with my family, “wrote the actress on her Instagram account, who appears in the second season of the hit series” Monarca. “

The message, which was also shared by his partner, the actor Erik hayser, was accompanied with a photograph of her little newborn Liam’s hand holding her hand.

The image of love: the hand of little Liam, born last December 19, and that of his mother Fernanda Castillo. Instagram photo.

Fernanda Castillo She took advantage of the publication to thank the support provided by her partner, family, followers, and doctors and nurses who successfully treated her at the Spanish Hospital, located in Mexico City.

Full of gratitude, Fernanda Castillo wrote in her post: “Thank God. To you @erikhayser and Liam for being the best reason to fight. Thank you Dr Patricio Sanhueza Smith for saving my lifeThank you Dr Edgar Cornejo, to my matron Paula Rivera @dentrateyuyin, to all the doctors, residents, nurses and orderlies of the Spanish Hospital who took care of me so that today I can be writing this. To our families for supporting us. “

“Thanks to the good wishes of so many friends and the prayers of all the people. Thanks to the press for their interest and for the respect for silence and the space I need to regain my health in all senses, “added the actress.

Although not enough information has yet been given about what Castillo experienced during his stay in the hospital, national media assured this Monday that the actress had to be operated on after having suffered an obstetric hemorrhage and that during the operation had two heart attacks.

On the day of Liam’s birth, the actress shared an image of her newborn son’s footprint along with the text: “Liam Hayser Castillo 12/19/2020 #Somostres”.

It was on August 21 that Castillo and her husband Erik Hayser announced through social networks that they were expecting their first child after six years of dating.

Fernanda Castillo’s post to announce the good news of the birth of her son Liam. Instagram photo.

“Are we three? What immense happiness!”, Castillo then posted on his Instagram profile as well as Hayser, who shared two images in which they are seen hugging while holding the ultrasound of the baby they are expecting.

In May 2020, the celebrity couple reported that they had gotten engaged after six years of dating and she showed off the engagement ring.

The two met in 2014 after Hayser attended a play in which Castillo participated and later began their relationship.

This is how Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser announced that they would have a child. Instagram photo.

The actress has made several important films and projects, such as her integration into the second season of “Monarca”, a series produced by Salma Hayek, and has had leading roles in cinema such as “Dulce familia” (2019).

Coming from Hermosillo, in the Mexican state of Sonora, Castillo began her career in 2003 in various programs as a presenter and got her first role in the telenovela “Las vía del amor” (2002), but it wasn’t until she played Monica Robles in “The Lord of the Skies” (2013) that his career dawned. Source: EFE.

ACE