The Mexican artists Adal Ramones, Mauricio Islas and Plutarco Haza will arrive in our country to present the works ‘Distortion’ (May 22 and 23) and ‘Voy a ser Papá’ (May 21) at the Santa Úrsula School Auditorium. Both pieces may be exhibited in person in Lima.

The face-to-face theater returns to Peru with all the previously established security protocols. And thanks to different arrangements between the culture Ministry and the Mexico’s embassy, the works ‘I’m going to be Dad’ will be carried out, starring Plutarco Haza and directed by the great Adal Ramones; and ‘Distortion, the Game of the Mind’, a Mexican thriller starring Joaquín Bondoni and Mauricio Islas.

‘I’m going to be Dad’ is a comedy monologue by Mike Birbiglia where Plutarco Haza is a man who refuses to be a father. It will also be screened at the Colegio Santa Úrsula Auditorium on Friday, May 21, 8:00 pm

In ‘Distortion’, Joaquín Bondoni has the opportunity to perform a double performance: to play twins who suffer from the loss of their parents and have different personalities. Instead, the soap opera heartthrob, Mauricio Islas, gives life to an uncle who faces the problem of dealing with two people with a mental affectation that drag him into the world of madness.

This work was written by Sergio Scarpett. Its background proposes a vision of what mental disorder is like carefully but firmly. It will have two face-to-face performances this May 22 and 23 at the Colegio Santa Úrsula Auditorium at 3 pm.

For their normal development, attendees will have to wear a mask and face shield. Regarding the acquisition of ‘Distortion’ tickets, those interested should enter the Teleticket page. In the case of ‘I’m going to be Dad’, it is because Joinnus.com

