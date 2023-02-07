The Mexican actor and singer known by the stage name of Pablo Montero has been denounced for rape. According to a statement from the Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office, there is an open process against Óscar Antonio N’ —his real name— after a woman denounced him for events that occurred on January 7 in the municipality of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala. The 48-year-old ranchera music representative, who is vacationing with his family at a resort, has not publicly responded to the accusations. According to TV Notas, in a call he had with the famous, he denied the facts and said that he was not afraid of jail.

The news broke this Monday after some media erroneously reported that the actor had an arrest warrant and was wanted by Interpol. It was then that the Prosecutor’s Office denied that information and announced the investigation into Montero. “The State Attorney General’s Office reported that it is false that there is an arrest warrant and/or request for collaboration from Interpol for the location and/or presentation against Óscar Antonio “N”, of singer occupation, known as ‘Pablo Montero’ , as has been erroneously disseminated in some media,” the agency said in a statement.

“However, after filing the complaint with the Public Prosecutor for Sexual Crimes of Tapachula, the investigation process continues, in order to continue with the integration of the Investigation folder,” added the Public Ministry.

Announcement of the presentations in Tapachula of the Mexican actor and singer Pablo Montero. RS

Montero began his career on Mexican television in the 1990s, when he was 20 years old. Since then she has participated in twenty telenovelas in Mexico and the United States. His last major production on the small screen was in the biographical series of Vicente Fernández, The Last King, in which he played the renowned singer. Montero has recorded more than 20 albums and has participated in various television contests. On his way to fame, he has also had problems controlling his anger, several disputes with journalists and a contentious divorce.

The morning of the alleged attack, the singer participated in an event at a nightclub in Tapachula called Love Social Club. The site advertised the “Night of the Kings”, with the “last king”, Pablo Montero, as a special guest. The artist had also announced a show in the municipality of Huehuetán, 26 kilometers from the city of Tapachula, for the next day. The billboard of the Esquipulas Fair promoted the presence of Montero, who would be in charge of a tribute to Vicente Fernández, on January 7. This newspaper has tried to contact the singer without success. While the club’s press has indicated that they were unaware of what happened, and that that night the artist “came and left only with his team.”

Montero has not responded to the complaint, at least publicly. While the information was spreading in Mexico, the actor shared some videos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen on vacation with two of his underage daughters in a tourist complex located in a mountainous and snowy place.

