Three subjects are accused of the armed assault against a 17-year-old teenager, who lost his life.

On a Thursday afternoon, violence was present in Mexicali, when a 17-year-old teenager was shot to death.

The Mexicali Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM) received the emergency call and immediately deployed its containment operational strategies to arrest those responsible.

The rapid intervention of police officers in nearby areas allowed the capture of 53-year-old Ramón “N”, 46-year-old José Ernesto “N” and 40-year-old Alejandro “N”, who are allegedly responsible for the aggravated homicide of the young man.

In addition, a white Honda CRV vehicle, a 12-gauge shotgun with 8 cartridges, and a .40 caliber pistol were seized.