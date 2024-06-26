Baja California.- Authorities inaugurated the Mexicali Forensic Pantheonwith the aim of giving a decent treatment to the unidentified bodies.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office reported that this inauguration was led by the State Attorney General, María Elena Andrade Ramírez, and the president of the high Court of JusticeJudge Alejandro Isaac Fragozo López.

Andrade Ramírez highlighted that “today Baja California fulfills its commitment to offer a decent treatment to the unidentified bodies until they are delivered to their family for your grave (let the family decide)”, is indicated in a bulletin.

For the state prosecutor’s office, these facilities are a great support in the investigation of missing persons, by having transparency in the safekeeping of bodies with greater order, classification and speed, it was highlighted.