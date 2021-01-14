Social networks, at the moment, are a place where all kinds of groups with different ideals are manifested. Now, when dealing with private services, they have their internal regulations which, some think, restrict freedom of expression and therefore, AMLO, the president of Mexico, promotes this nation to have its own social network.

All of this came up because of the actions he took Facebook and Twitter to suspend the accounts of Donald trump, since they considered that he was inciting violence after saying that they had made a fraud during the elections of U.S. The president of Mexico claimed that this was an attack on freedom of expression.

Although freedom of expression calls precisely that and not to be censored, social networks are the ones that put their rules of moderation. Facebook has long been punishing users who use certain language that may be offensive. So that users are not censored in any section, AMLO proposed that Mexico have your own social network.

AMLO He said that he gave orders to the National Council of Science and Technology, the Ministry of the Interior, the Legal Counsel and the Ministry of Foreign Relations for the creation of a social network that guarantees communication and freedom of expression in Mexico.

We also recommend: Goodbye anime piracy on Facebook: They already started to remove them

Is it possible that Mexico has its own social network and that AMLO has it developed?

It doesn’t sound crazy that AMLO have an exclusive social network developed for Mexico, especially since there are countries where it does not reach Facebook or Twitter. For example, in China access to the social network of Mark Zuckerberg. The same is true in North Korea.

China, as a very specific example, developed its own social media platforms, all under the eye of the government. Mexico I could do something similar if AMLO and the rest of those involved when legislating consider that Facebook or Twitter they restrict freedom of expression.

Maybe what i would have to do AMLO and the government of Mexico is to submit to Facebook or Twitter to certain trials as in the European UnionNot so much for the issue of alleged censorship, because users accept the terms and conditions, rather so that user data is not used indiscriminately.

Source



